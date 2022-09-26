‘Incendiary’ fire extinguished outside vacant building in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rubbish fire just outside a vacant building in south Topeka was put out Monday morning before it caused any damage to the structure, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 8:49 a.m. Monday at 555 S.W. 39th.

The location was just southwest of S.W. 38th and Topeka Boulevard, and immediately north of Interstate 470.

Topeka Fire Department officials told 13 NEWS at the scene that the building was vacant and that the damage was confined to a fenced area outside the west side of the structure.

Crews extinguished the blaze before it caused any damage to the building, authorities said.

According to signs on the north side of the business, the building formerly housed Sideways Bar and Grill.

Authorities said crews arrived to find a pile of rubbish was on fire on the west side of the building.

The fire was determined to be incendiary in nature, officials said, though it wasn’t immediately known how the blaze was started.

At least two fire trucks responded to the scene.

Fire department officials said it took less than 10 gallons of water to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

