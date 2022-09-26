Homicide victims honored by friends, families at Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and families of homicide victims took to Lake Shawnee to raise awareness and honor their loved ones Sunday.

Dawn Belville hosted an event at the Ted Ensley Gardens Sunday, giving friends and families an opportunity to share stories about their loved ones who were victims of homicide.

It was a day to also talk about a new chapter made by the group, Siblings of Murdered Siblings (SOMS). The Jerrie Ross Chapter is the first chapter made by SOMS, and it is named after Belville’s sister, who was killed by a stray bullet in 2020.

“Not only do we give support to other people who are going through what we’ve been through,” Dawn said, “but now that we’re two and a half years into this process, we kind of have a little bit of experience to help some of the other people that have just recently had homicide in their families or their friends, so it gives us a chance to help other people the way people helped us when we were starting this process.”

SOMS hosts community groups and private groups on Facebook as well as their website.

