Here's what happens if Hurricane Ian impacts the Chiefs-Bucs game



By Marleah Campbell
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following a disappointing loss to the Colts, the Chiefs will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the first time since they met in the Super Bowl.

The pair are set for a Sunday night kickoff in Tampa, just in time for Hurricane Ian.

As of Monday morning, the storm is located south of Cuba. Current forecasts show it could strengthen to a category 3 or 4 hurricane before hitting Florida’s west coast or panhandle late this week.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles was asked about potential plans in their post-game press conference after their 14-12 loss to the Packers.

“We’ve talked about it,” Bowles said. “We have a lot of ideas.”

Bowles added the organization would talk more about it on Monday.

The NFL rulebook states in the case of emergency situations, including severe weather, the commissioner has the authority to adjust procedures as they see fit.

However, the game must be rescheduled to be played later in the season:

“The commissioner will make every effort to set the game for no later than two days after its originally scheduled date, and will attempt to schedule the game at its original site. If unable to do so, the comissioner will schedule it at the nearest available facility.”

If they couldn’t move it to Monday or Tuesday, they would aim for Tuesday of the following week.

No decisions have been made yet.

The game is scheduled for a 7:20 p.m. kick. The Chiefs open as a 2.5-point favorite.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

