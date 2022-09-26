Great Overland Station to host model train enthusiasts at show, swap meet

FILE
FILE(KEYC News Now)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Great Overland Station will play host to local model train enthusiasts at the Topeka Model Railroaders show and swap meet.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation staff says in a release that the Great Overland Station, 200 NW Railroad St., will host the Topeka Model Railroaders model train show and swap meet on Oct. 1 and 2.

Staff noted that the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.

According to Parks and Rec. officials, the event will feature 10,000 square feet of operational layouts, display dioramas, railroad history and vendors.

Admission to the event will cost $5 and children under 3 will be admitted for free.

Staff noted that the event is sponsored by First State Bank of Perry and is supported by American Legion Riders Post 142 and American Legion Capitol Post 1.

