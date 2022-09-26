Geary Co. K9s presented ballistic vests by local organization

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office K9s were gifted ballistic vests during a Friends of the K9 Vest Midwest fundraiser.

Friends of the K9 Vest Midwest says on Sunday, Sept. 25, it held its third fundraiser event in the area at Bird Dog Saloon in Junction City.

The organization noted that during the event, it presented K9s Klesto and Enzo, both with the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office, with ballistic vests.

The organization indicated that it relies on fundraisers and the generosity of the public to be able to provide the $2,000 vests to area law enforcement K9s.

