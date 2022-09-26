Geary Co. K9s presented ballistic vests by local organization

Friends of the K9 Vest Midwest gift Geary Co. K9s ballistic vests on Sept. 25, 2022.
Friends of the K9 Vest Midwest gift Geary Co. K9s ballistic vests on Sept. 25, 2022.(Friends of the K9 Vest Midwest)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office K9s were gifted ballistic vests during a Friends of the K9 Vest Midwest fundraiser.

Friends of the K9 Vest Midwest says on Sunday, Sept. 25, it held its third fundraiser event in the area at Bird Dog Saloon in Junction City.

The organization noted that during the event, it presented K9s Klesto and Enzo, both with the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office, with ballistic vests.

The organization indicated that it relies on fundraisers and the generosity of the public to be able to provide the $2,000 vests to area law enforcement K9s.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant
A motorcycle rider was killed Sunday night after attempting to avoid hitting a deer that was in...
Motorcycle rider killed after attempting to avoid hitting deer in south-central Kansas
FILE Photo: Osage County Sheriff's office responded to a house explosion Saturday, September...
Man in critical condition after home explosion
Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people
SkyEye 13 photo of what remains of a home located at 11600 S. Indian Hills Rd. in rural...
Man injured in Osage Co. home explosion identified

Latest News

13 News at Six
FILE
Intoxicated individuals arrested after brawl breaks out in downtown Lawrence
Lawrence motorcycle driver sent to hospital with citations after crash
Daniel Forbes
Forbes Field namesake to be honored by high school alma mater