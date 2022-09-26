Forbes Field namesake to be honored by high school alma mater

Maj. Daniel Hugh Forbes, Jr.
Maj. Daniel Hugh Forbes, Jr.(Kansas Air National Guard)
By Chris Fisher and Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Maj. Daniel Forbes, Jr. will be inducted into his high school’s Hall of Fame.

According to a release from the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Forbes will be inducted into the Wichita North High School Hall of Fame at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 1st at 1437 N Rochester St. in Wichita. Airmen from the 190th will be in attendance.

The Kansas Air National Guard said that Forbes was a U.S. Air Force test pilot who was last stationed at Muroc Air Force Base in California - now known as Edwards Air Force Base. He and his crew were killed while testing a “Flying Wing” jet bomber near Muroc Dry Lake on June 5, 1948. There were no survivors.

On July 13, 1949, the Guard noted that the Topeka Air Force Base was re-named Forbes Air Force Base - now known as Forbes Field - in honor of Maj. Daniel Forbes.

The Guard also indicated that Forbes was born in Carbondale and graduated from Wichita North in 1937. After graduation, he attended Wichita State University and Kansas State University.

The Guard said that the Wichita North High School Hall of Fame was founded in 2005 and each year a committee made up of the principal, alumni, and teachers choose inductees from a list of submitted nominees.

Daniel Forbes graduates from Wichita North High School in 1937.
Daniel Forbes graduates from Wichita North High School in 1937.(Kansas Air National Guard)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant
FILE Photo: Osage County Sheriff's office responded to a house explosion Saturday, September...
Man in critical condition after home explosion
Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people
Generic house fire
Man injured in Osage Co. home explosion identified
A motorcycle rider was killed Sunday night after attempting to avoid hitting a deer that was in...
Motorcycle rider killed after attempting to avoid hitting deer in south-central Kansas

Latest News

FILE
RCPD searches for man who stole $2K bracelet
An ‘Incendiary’ fire on Monday morning was extinguished outside vacant building at 555 S.W....
‘Incendiary’ fire extinguished outside vacant building in south Topeka
Topeka Fire Department crews extinguished a blaze inside a dumpster early Monday outside the...
Topeka Fire Department crews make quick work of dumpster blaze outside Family Dollar
Nova enjoys her favorite toy, a Kong, after earning her certification.
Dog dumped near I-70 earns scent work certification as Geary Co. K9