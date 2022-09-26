Emporia Police search for men who robbed Circle K with rifle

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police are searching for two men who held up a Circle K and robbed it at rifle point.

The Emporia Police Department says around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, officers were called to the Circle K Convenience Store at 1201 E 12th Ave. with reports of an aggravated robbery.

When officials arrived, they were told two men had entered the store, one had been armed with a rifle while the other took merchandise valued at less than $1,000.

EPD noted that the suspects were last seen running from the store headed west. Both have been described as wearing sweatshirts and gloves. No photos are currently available, however, if they do, officials will send an update.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to EPD at 620-343-4225 or Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.

