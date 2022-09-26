Emporia Police search for men who robbed Circle K with rifle

FILE
FILE(Emporia Police Dept.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police are searching for two men who held up a Circle K and robbed it at rifle point.

The Emporia Police Department says around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, officers were called to the Circle K Convenience Store at 1201 E 12th Ave. with reports of an aggravated robbery.

When officials arrived, they were told two men had entered the store, one had been armed with a rifle while the other took merchandise valued at less than $1,000.

EPD noted that the suspects were last seen running from the store headed west. Both have been described as wearing sweatshirts and gloves. No photos are currently available, however, if they do, officials will send an update.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to EPD at 620-343-4225 or Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant
FILE Photo: Osage County Sheriff's office responded to a house explosion Saturday, September...
Man in critical condition after home explosion
Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people
Generic house fire
Man injured in Osage Co. home explosion identified
A motorcycle rider was killed Sunday night after attempting to avoid hitting a deer that was in...
Motorcycle rider killed after attempting to avoid hitting deer in south-central Kansas

Latest News

Topeka Fire Department crews extinguished a blaze inside a dumpster early Monday outside the...
Topeka Fire Department crews make quick work of dumpster blaze outside Family Dollar
Nova enjoys her favorite toy, a Kong, after earning her certification.
Dog dumped near I-70 earns scent work certification as Geary Co. K9
FILE — An Ottawa man died Sunday afternoon in a crash at a dirt bike track.
Ottawa man killed in crash at Midwest Extreme Park
FILE - Officer Doncouse and partner Shadow attempted to recover a weapon used in a downtown...
2 arrested, police continue to search for downtown Lawrence stabbing suspect