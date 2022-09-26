Dog dumped near I-70 earns scent work certification as Geary Co. K9

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The dog found after it had been dumped near I-70 in 2018 has earned her scent work certification as a Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office K9.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Nova, the dog who was dumped near I-70, has proven herself over and over as a valuable asset to the team.

On Friday, Sept. 24, officials said Nova nailed her certification through the National Narcotics Detector Dog Association for methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, marijuana and additional articles like clothing.

The Office noted that Nova and Captain Justin Stopper have been partners since late 2018.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the NNDDA is a professional, nonprofit organization meant to train and provide police service, utility or scent detection dogs for the benefit of law enforcement officers.

The NNDDA was founded in Texas in 1978 with 12 K9 handlers from Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi and has now grown to more than 2,500 members in 28 states as well as Mexico and Canada.

As well as scent work, the Sheriff’s Office said Nova is great with adults and kids and serves the office well as an ambassador.

Nova indicates to her handler, Capt. Stopper, she has found something (Geary Co. Sheriff's Office)

