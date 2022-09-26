Crews respond to injury crash late Sunday in south Topeka

Crews responded to an injury crash around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near S.W. 36th and Burlingame Road...
Crews responded to an injury crash around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near S.W. 36th and Burlingame Road in south Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to an injury crash late Sunday in south Topeka.

Authorities said the crash was reported just after 11:30 p.m. near S.W. 36th and Burlingame Road.

Initial reports indicated two people were injured in the crash.

Additional details weren’t available early Monday.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

