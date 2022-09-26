Community Thanksgiving Foundation accepts donations for 55th annual dinner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation is now accepting donations for the 55th annual holiday dinner.

Members of the Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation say they are preparing for the 55th annual dinner to be served at Ag Hall in the Stormont Vail Event Center on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Each year, members of the Foundation indicated that planning includes gathering food and other items necessary to serve more than 3,000 meals. They said the public and businesses typically generously donate non-perishable food items.

The Foundation members also noted that each year, they must raise at least $15,000 to buy all of the perishable food items which include turkeys, pies, buttery, bread and more.

To help the 55th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner go off without a hitch, members have asked the community to help with donations.

Donations can be made payable to the Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation at P.O. Box 432, Topeka, KS 66601. Donations can also be made via Venmo at Venmo@TopekaThanksgivingDinner or dropped off at any Corefirst Bank & Trust location in the name of the Foundation.

