Ascension Via Christi ER receives national geriatric accreditation

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan Emergency Room has received national geriatric accreditation.

The Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says on Monday, Sept. 26, that its Hospital Emergency Department has received a Level 3 accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians’ Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation program.

Ascension noted that GEDA and the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine, Emergency Nurses Association and American Geriatrics Society have developed and released the geriatric emergency department guidelines.

“Our Emergency Department has taken great initiative in their work to improve the quality and safety outcomes for our geriatric community,” says Alexis Glessner, director of quality and patient safety. “By achieving this goal, we have proven successful in creating a senior-friendly environment, such as having additional ambulatory aids available that are designed for that age population. We are very proud of this accreditation and the care we are able to provide for our community.”

Ascension indicated that its hospital’s full-service ER is staffed by physicians 24/7 and includes laboratory and radiology services with 18 exam rooms and additional treatment spaces.

As part of their geriatric certification, Ascension said a nurse and physician on staff completed specific training and serve as clinical champions for geriatric care in the department.

According to Ascension, the accreditation allows the Emergency Department to continue to provide high standards of close-to-home care to community members.

