5 arrested after meth found when 2 reported to have warrants in Hiawatha

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested after meth was found when two people with warrants out for their arrest were reported to be in a Hiawatha home.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 9 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, deputies received information that two residents, Ashley Rhyne, 29, and Peter Carter, 42, both had outstanding warrants and were inside a home at 404 S 3rd. St. in Hiawatha. With that information, a search warrant was obtained.

As the warrant was executed, officials indicated that Rhyne and Carter were both found, as well as drug paraphernalia and other items of concern left in plain view. Another search warrant was granted and an investigation and evidence from which provided probable cause for the arrests of multiple people in the home.

The Sheriff’s Office said the following arrests were made as a result of both warrants:

Peter Carter, 42, of Hiawatha - A $5,000 Cash Brown Co. Failure to Appear Warrant

Ashley Rhyne, 29, of Hiawatha - Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a $1,500 Jackson Co. Warrant for Theft.

Gary Wendtlandt, 34, of Hiawatha - Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Rodney Bindel, 64, of Hiawatha - Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Opiates, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Leonard Bindel, 62, of Hiawatha - Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Opiates, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the Hiawatha Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol aided in the execution of the search warrants.

