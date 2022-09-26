2 arrested, police continue to search for downtown Lawrence stabbing suspect

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people have been arrested, however, police are still searching for the suspect and information about a stabbing in downtown Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department says around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, officers were called to an incident at the intersection of 7th St. and Vermont with reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they said they found one man with a stab wound to his arm and several people who ran away. However, officers were able to detain most of those who attempted to run.

Officers said they arrested one person for outstanding warrants. Another was arrested after release from questioning as he was intoxicated on the roadway.

Despite finding blood evidence in the road and seeing blood on some of the men, LPD said no one would cooperate - including the victim, who was taken to the hospital.

LPD noted that Officer Doncouse and K-9 Shadow searched for the weapon in the area, however, they were not able to find one.

Officials said the investigation continues.

