2 arrested, police continue to search for downtown Lawrence stabbing suspect

FILE - Officer Doncouse and partner Shadow attempted to recover a weapon used in a downtown...
FILE - Officer Doncouse and partner Shadow attempted to recover a weapon used in a downtown Lawrence stabbing(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people have been arrested, however, police are still searching for the suspect and information about a stabbing in downtown Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department says around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, officers were called to an incident at the intersection of 7th St. and Vermont with reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they said they found one man with a stab wound to his arm and several people who ran away. However, officers were able to detain most of those who attempted to run.

Officers said they arrested one person for outstanding warrants. Another was arrested after release from questioning as he was intoxicated on the roadway.

Despite finding blood evidence in the road and seeing blood on some of the men, LPD said no one would cooperate - including the victim, who was taken to the hospital.

LPD noted that Officer Doncouse and K-9 Shadow searched for the weapon in the area, however, they were not able to find one.

Officials said the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant
FILE Photo: Osage County Sheriff's office responded to a house explosion Saturday, September...
Man in critical condition after home explosion
Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people
One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened shortly after midnight
Man shot at South Topeka bar early Friday morning
Generic house fire
Man injured in Osage Co. home explosion identified

Latest News

Abortion and the midterms
After Kansas litmus test, abortion rights in full view as November looms
Craig and Janene Freerksen serve students as leaders of Christian Challenge at Washburn...
Salute Our Heroes: Couple serves Washburn students for 24 years
Topeka Goodyear Entrance
Topeka Goodyear Plant
Crews responded to an injury crash around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near S.W. 36th and Burlingame Road...
Crews respond to injury crash late Sunday in south Topeka