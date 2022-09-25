Washburn takes down Missouri Western in overtime thriller

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn football advanced to 3-1 on the season on Saturday night, taking down Missouri Western 38-31 in a back and forth battle in St. Joseph.

The Griffons got on the board first with a 28 yd field goal early in the first quarter. The Ichabods responded soon after, as Kellen Simoncic ran a 1 yd score in himself on the QB keeper. 7-3 WU.

With 2:26 left in the first quarter, Simoncic found JJ Letcher for a 24 yd touchdown pass, extending the Bods lead 14-3.

Missouri Western responded halfway through the second quarter, with Reagan Jones sending a 36 yd touchdown pass to Caleb Martin. 14-10 WU.

Just before halftime, a 29 yd pass from Simoncic to Letcher set up a 38 yd field goal by Kameron Lake, adding to the Bods’ lead 17-10.

Coming out of halftime, Jones sent a 20 yd touchdown pass to Cooper Burton, tying things up at 17-17. The Bods responded as Taylon Peters ran in a 7 yd rushing touchdown, 24-17 WU.

Into the fourth quarter, Jonas Bennett ran in an 8 yd score to tie things back up at 24-24. Simoncic found Letcher once again for a score, this time for 22 yds. 31-24 WU.

The Griffons yet again answered back, as Jones found Burton once more for a 13 yd touchdown. The 31-31 tie took things to overtime.

Washburn was able to come out on top, as Peters ran in a 25 yd house call, to which the Griffons had no response. The Ichabods took this one 38-31. Simoncic ended the night with 311 passing yds and 3 total TD’s. Letcher had 180 yds on 12 receptions.

The Bods will be back in action at home on Saturday, hosting Emporia for the Turnpike Tussle at 4:00 p.m.

