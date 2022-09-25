TPAC begins Topeka Jazz Concert series

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Jazz Concert Series opened Sunday at the Topeka Performing Arts Center with KC vibraphonist, Peter Schlamb, and his quintet.

Joining Peter in the series opener were KC musicians Matt Otto (saxophone), Matt Villinger (piano), DeAndre Manning (bass) and Ryan Lee (drums).

Peter is a musician who maintains a busy schedule by performing locally, nationally and internationally. Peter resides in Kansas City after graduating from the New School University in New York City with a degree in Jazz Performance.

“Jazz is an artform that is highly expressive,” Steve Waugh, president of the Topeka Jazz Workshop, said. “If you’re interested in listening to some great, different music, and meeting these artist, then this is the place to be.”

The remaining season line-up is followed by:

  • Oct. 2 - Eddie Moore Trio
  • Oct. 23 - Ayrana Nemati Quintet
  • Dec. 4 - Megan Birdsall Group

All concerts are from 3-5 p.m. in the Hill’s Festival Hall, downstairs at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

Admission to each concert is $30, plus tax, or a season subscription for all remaining concerts are $100, plus tax. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online here.

