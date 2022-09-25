Sunday night forecast: Gusty winds slow overnight with 70s Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Winds have gusted this afternoon to over 30 mph in some places but should slow down overnight tonight. Despite the strong north winds our temperatures still made the 80s today in some areas. Monday looks near identical if only a few degrees cooler with widespread 70s for afternoon highs. Winds Monday will still be breezy from the north at 10 to 15 mph gusting to 20 mph at times.

Tonight: Clear skies. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds becoming SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures this week will be right on track if not slightly cooler than our average with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s range all week long. This is the time to enjoy the outdoors! Perfect weather for evening fires and morning coffee with low temperatures each night night around 50 degrees. I think we will touch 80 again Friday of this week and next weekend but that will be about as warm as we get this week.

The bad news is that we continue tracking zero rain chances through the week. Our drought conditions will get worse this week with a few breezy days mixed in and low humidity on top of the lack of upcoming rainfall. The latest data this afternoon suggests we may see SOME kind of rain chance during the first week of October, but it is looking slim.

Something to be mindful of gong into fall in these dry conditions is wildfires. Vegetation is green right now but will begin transitioning to become dormant soon and as that happens our fire danger will become high to extreme if we continue to remain dry.

Mild and dry 8-day forecast period. (WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.