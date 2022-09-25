Sunday forecast: Cooler today and breezy

Mild and sunny through the week
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Yesterday we made 90 degrees but today we will be about 10 degrees cooler thanks to strong northerly winds. Highs today should be in the upper 70s with those north winds coming in around 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph under sunny skies. We continue to track sunny and mild weather for this week with no rain in sight unfortunately.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Our weather lately has lined up pretty good with the calendar. Fall is here and we are expecting seasonal weather for at least another week. High temperatures Monday through Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s with morning lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. This is the time we can finally enjoy our evenings and mornings outside! We shouldn’t even touch 80º until next weekend and it will be brief as north winds persist.

Although we will feel great this week, we are lacking any rain chances over the next 8-day period. The latest drought monitor has expanded to include portions on Northeast Kansas in a moderate drought and every county in the state is experiencing some level of drought.

Something to be mindful of gong into fall in these dry conditions is wildfires. Vegetation is green right now but will begin transitioning to become dormant soon and as that happens our fire danger will become high to extreme if we continue to remain dry.

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant
One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened shortly after midnight
Man shot at South Topeka bar early Friday morning
NW 46th & NW Landon
Silver Lake man identified in fatal accident on NW 46th
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold leads his team onto the field before an NCAA college football...
KU football remains undefeated, beats Duke 35-27 to move to 4-0

Latest News

Saturday night forecast
OU Forecast
OU Forecast
Windy Sunday afternoon out of the north.
Saturday night forecast: Quiet and comfortable evening as drought hangs on
Saturday morning forecast