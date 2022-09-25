Royals score 11 runs in sixth inning to overcome 9-run deficit

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez is congratulated in the dugout following his two-run home...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez is congratulated in the dugout following his two-run home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By The Associated Press and Nick Sloan
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/AP) — Luis Castillo, fresh off signing a rich contract with Seattle, got chased as the Kansas City Royals erupted for 11 runs in the sixth inning and a wild, 13-12 win Sunday that cost the Mariners a chance to move up in the AL wild-card standings.

Mitch Haniger singled twice during an eight-run fifth for the Mariners, and they led 11-2 going into the bottom of the sixth. But Castillo struggled, and Michael Massey homered and drove in four runs during the Royals’ biggest inning since 2004.

The Mariners stayed in the third wild-card spot, a half-game behind Tampa Bay. Seattle remained four games ahead of Baltimore for that last AL playoff slot.

Castillo, an All-Star traded from Cincinnati to the Mariners in midseason, got a $108 million, five-year contract that begins next season. The deal was announced Saturday.

Holding a nine-run lead, Castillo struck out the first batter in the Royals sixth. After a walk and Massey’s homer, Castillo was pulled after another walk.

The Royals wound up combining seven hits, including a two-run single by Massey, and five walks off four pitchers to take the lead. Matt Brash (3-5) faced four batters and failed to record an out.

Hunter Dozier finished with three hits and two RBIs for the Royals.

Jose Cuas (4-2) recorded four outs for the win. Scott Barlow earned his 24th save.

Royals starter Max Castillo, who was recalled from Triple-A Omaha prior to the game, left after a bases-loaded walk to Cal Raleigh put the Mariners ahead 3-2 in the fifth. He allowed six runs on six hits and four walks.

The Mariners finished their road schedule at 45-36, while the Royals completed their home schedule at 38-43.

Kansas City’s announced attendance of 18,350 brought its season total to 1,277,776. That was 201,883 fewer than in 2019, the most recent season before COVID-19 restrictions.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners OF Jesse Winker left Sunday’s game with a bruised left wrist after being hit by a pitch for the second time in the game.

UP NEXT

The Mariners play Tuesday at home. LHP Robbie Ray (12-10, 3.60 ERA) faces the Texas Rangers, who have not announced a probable starter.

The Royals and RHP Zack Greinke (4-9, 4.21) ;play at Detroit on Tuesday against LHP Joey Wentz (2-2, 3.13).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

