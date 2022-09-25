Readers turn out to Washburn for Kansas Book Festival

Readers turn out to Washburn for Kansas Book Festival
By Marlon Martinez
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 11th annual Kansas Book Festival took place this weekend at Washburn University.

The book festival, hosted by Mabee Library at the center of campus, welcomed over 60 local and non-local authors and also offered a variety of workshops and panels for book lovers to attend.

Chris Mullen, author of the western book series, Rowdy, traveled from Texas to showcase his new reads. He said he was excited to attend this year’s festival.

“Being able to display here gives me the opportunity to reach readers I wouldn’t be able able to reach,” said Mullen. “I’m from Texas. Coming up to this part of the world, being able to share the story with future rowdy readers.”

The event featured book exhibits, food trucks, live music, and activities for all ages. The event is set to conclude Sunday afternoon with their post-festival presentation at Washburn. Three poets, Sidney Wade, Gary Jackson, and Lisa Hase-Jackson, will return to their home state of Kansas to read from their most recent collection.

