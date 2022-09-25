Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi truck Saturday night in Jefferson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the crash on K4 highway in Meriden around 8:17 p.m. on September 24.

They said a pickup truck, driven by Shawn Ridgeway, 58, of Topeka was headed west when it crossed the center line and collided with a semi truck in the eastbound lane.

Ridgeway was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be serious injuries. The semi driver, Adrian Fulmore, 49, of Junction City was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

KHP said both men were wearing their seatbelts.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.