Man injured in Osage Co. home explosion identified

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County authorities have identified the man injured in an explosion Saturday at a home near Carbondale.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said Timothy L. Howey, 62, remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Osage County Sheriff’s Deputies, Carbondale, Burlingame, and Auburn Fire crews as well as Osage County EMS all responded to the explosion at 11600 S. Indian Hills Rd. around 6:56 p.m. on Saturday, September 24.

Authorities said when they arrived, the home had been destroyed in the explosion and was on fire. They said Howey had to be flown to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown and the sheriff’s office said the investigation could take several days.

Anyone with information is asked to call Osage Co. Crime Stoppers at 877-OS-Crime or email tips@oscosheriff.org.

