Man injured in Osage Co. home explosion identified

Generic house fire
Generic house fire(WLOX)
By Alyssa Miller
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County authorities have identified the man injured in an explosion Saturday at a home near Carbondale.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said Timothy L. Howey, 62, remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Osage County Sheriff’s Deputies, Carbondale, Burlingame, and Auburn Fire crews as well as Osage County EMS all responded to the explosion at 11600 S. Indian Hills Rd. around 6:56 p.m. on Saturday, September 24.

Authorities said when they arrived, the home had been destroyed in the explosion and was on fire. They said Howey had to be flown to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown and the sheriff’s office said the investigation could take several days.

Anyone with information is asked to call Osage Co. Crime Stoppers at 877-OS-Crime or email tips@oscosheriff.org.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant
One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened shortly after midnight
Man shot at South Topeka bar early Friday morning
NW 46th & NW Landon
Silver Lake man identified in fatal accident on NW 46th
FILE Photo: Osage County Sheriff's office responded to a house explosion Saturday, September...
Man in critical condition after home explosion
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks

Latest News

Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people
Peter Schlamb and his quintet perform at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.
TPAC begins Topeka Jazz Concert series
Peter Schlamb and his quintet perform at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.
TPAC begins Topeka Jazz Concert series
Long after her first husband’s death in World War II, Pat Hathaway was surprised Saturday with...
77 years later, widow surprised with husband’s WWII military decoration awards