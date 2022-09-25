Local quilters guild holds annual Quilt Show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Capital Quilters Guild held their annual Quilt Show at Sunrise Optimist Saturday.

The show, named “Quilting in the 2020′s”, showed off over 150 quilts to the public. Guests were able to vote for their favorite quilt and participate in a silent auction. The proceeds from the auction are donated to the Center for Safety & Empowerment.

Included in the festivities was the work of featured quilter Janet Creager. “It’s been quite an honor to have been chosen to do this,” Janet said. “I do a lot of civil war quilts and historical quilts... I kind of do some different things that they wanted to feature.”

The show continues Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Sunrise Optimist Club. Admission is $6.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.