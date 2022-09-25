KU football on outside looking in for Top 25

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold talks to an official during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold talks to an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Duke Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite a 4-0 start to the 2022 season, the Jayhawks missed out on a spot in AP Top 25 poll.

Kansas just barely missed the Top 25 receiving 125 votes, putting them at 26th in the country.

KU topped Duke Saturday afternoon, 35-27 after quarterback Jalon Daniels put up monster numbers once again. Daniels had as many touchdowns through the air than he did incompletions at four. He threw for 324 yards and added 83 rushing yards and a touchdown.

This is the Jayhawks first 4-0 start since 2009 and that’s the most wins they’ve had in one season since that same year.

KU will be at David Booth Memorial Stadium next Saturday against a 3-1 Iowa State squad with kick-off at 2:30.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant
One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened shortly after midnight
Man shot at South Topeka bar early Friday morning
NW 46th & NW Landon
Silver Lake man identified in fatal accident on NW 46th
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
FILE Photo: Osage County Sheriff's office responded to a house explosion Saturday, September...
Man in critical condition after home explosion

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Former Wildcat Dean Wade reaches extension with Cavaliers
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) bows after scoring a touchdown against Oklahoma in...
K-State cracks Top 25 after upsetting previously No. 6 Oklahoma
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
K-State upsets No. 6 Oklahoma
Washburn’s Taylon Peters breaks a tackle in Saturday's game against Kearney at Yager Stadium in...
Washburn takes down Missouri Western in overtime thriller