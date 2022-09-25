KU football on outside looking in for Top 25

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite a 4-0 start to the 2022 season, the Jayhawks missed out on a spot in AP Top 25 poll.

Kansas just barely missed the Top 25 receiving 125 votes, putting them at 26th in the country.

KU topped Duke Saturday afternoon, 35-27 after quarterback Jalon Daniels put up monster numbers once again. Daniels had as many touchdowns through the air than he did incompletions at four. He threw for 324 yards and added 83 rushing yards and a touchdown.

This is the Jayhawks first 4-0 start since 2009 and that’s the most wins they’ve had in one season since that same year.

KU will be at David Booth Memorial Stadium next Saturday against a 3-1 Iowa State squad with kick-off at 2:30.

