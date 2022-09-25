KC Current clinch spot in playoffs just one year after last-place finish in standings

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Current’s second season since moving here has been filled with history.

With Sunday’s victory over the Washington Spirit, more history is on the way.

The Current clinched the club’s first ever postseason bid, defeating the Spirit 3-0 Sunday afternoon at Chldren’s Mercy Park.

Lo’eau LaBonta scored the first goal of the game in the 18th minute:

Lo'eau LaBonta cleared for takeoff 🚀 pic.twitter.com/eLlxZUfSql — KC Current (@thekccurrent) September 25, 2022

After 20 minutes of scoreless action, the Current scored twice in about three minutes. Cece Kizer extended the Current’s advantage to 2-0, while Claire Lavogez added the third goal of the game:

The club will appear in the playoffs this season after finishing in last place in 2021.

Kansas City’s turnaround came in no small part to what was a 13-game unbeaten streak that spanned nearly four full months on the calendar.

It was the Current’s final home regular season match. They wrap up the regular season Oct. 1 against Racing Louisville.

After Sunday’s win, the Current are back on top of the standings.

