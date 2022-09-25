K-State upsets No. 6 Oklahoma

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORMAN, OK. (WIBW) - Kansas State football upset No. 6 Oklahoma with a statement 41-27 win on Norman on Saturday night.

Adrian Martinez started the scoring, running in a 6 yd score early in the first quarter. About four minutes later, Martinez found Malik Knowles for a 6 yd touchdown pass to double the Wildcats’ lead. 14-0 KSU.

With 2:32 left in the first quarter, the Sooners had an explosive response. Dillon Gabriel shot out a 56 yd touchdown pass to Theo Wease. 14-7 KSU.

Early in the second quarter, Gabriel tied things up at 14-14 with another long touchdown pass, this time for 50 yds to Marvin Mims.

Martinez once again got mobile for a score, running in another 6 yd touchdown to put the Cats back on top, 21-14. Both teams added field goals shortly after, heading into halftime at 24-17.

Field goals would be all either team could muster in the third quarter as well, capping it off at 27-20.

Onto the fourth quarter, Martinez used his legs once again, running in a 15 yd touchdown. 34-20 KSU.

The Sooners responded, as Gabriel found Brayden Willis for a 1 yd touchdown. 34-27 KSU. Then once again, came Martinez, punching in a 1 yd score with under two minutes remaining in the game.

Oklahoma scored with 30 seconds remaining, but did not convert on the onside kick, sealing the 41-34 upset win for the Wildcats, bouncing back from their first loss of the season in week three against Tulane.

The Wildcats will be back in action at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, hosting Texas Tech. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m.

