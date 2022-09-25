K-State ranked, KU receiving votes in latest AP poll

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman celebrates with fans after the team's 41-34 win over Oklahoma...
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman celebrates with fans after the team's 41-34 win over Oklahoma in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)(Nate Billings | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following an upset win over a top-10 Oklahoma team, the Kansas State Wildcats made their way into the top 25 of the latest Associated Press poll, released Sunday afternoon.

The Kansas Jayhawks, 4-0 for the first time since 2009, were on the outside looking in.

The Wildcats defeated the Sooners in Norman Saturday night, 41-34, after a five-touchdown performance from quarterback Adrian Martinez. Kansas State moves into the top 25 as the No. 25 ranked team. Kansas received the most votes of any team not in the top 25, essentially serving as the No. 26 team in voters’ eyes.

Kansas defeated Duke, 35-27, after their signal-caller Jalon Daniels threw for four passing touchdowns and added another with his legs.

KSU will take on Texas Tech Saturday at 11 a.m. in Lubbock.

Kansas will host Iowa State Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The Jayhawks haven’t appeared in a poll since 2009, holding the longest unranked streak of any power conference program.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant
FILE Photo: Osage County Sheriff's office responded to a house explosion Saturday, September...
Man in critical condition after home explosion
Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people
One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened shortly after midnight
Man shot at South Topeka bar early Friday morning
Generic house fire
Man injured in Osage Co. home explosion identified

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez is congratulated in the dugout following his two-run home...
Royals score 11 runs in sixth inning to overcome 9-run deficit
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls a play during the first half of an...
Colts stun Chiefs, 20-17
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Former Wildcat Dean Wade reaches extension with Cavaliers
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold talks to an official during the first half of an NCAA college...
KU football on outside looking in for Top 25
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) bows after scoring a touchdown against Oklahoma in...
K-State cracks Top 25 after upsetting previously No. 6 Oklahoma