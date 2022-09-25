K-State cracks Top 25 after upsetting previously No. 6 Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (WIBW) - After the Wildcats stunned Oklahoma Saturday night, they find themselves in the Top 25.

The latest AP Poll was released Sunday afternoon and K-State received 166 votes compared to zero last week.

QB Adrian Martinez displayed a masterful performance in prime time, rushing 21 times for 148 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 234 yards through the air and a score.

The Wildcats are 3-1 on the season and they welcome Texas Tech who is also 3-1 next Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

