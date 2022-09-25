Former Wildcat Dean Wade reaches extension with Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dean Wade will be staying in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarnowski, Wade has agreed to a three-year, $18.5 million extension.

Wade played in 51 games last year, including 28 starts. He averaged 5.3 points per game and 2.9 rebounds a game.

