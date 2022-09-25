Former Wildcat Dean Wade reaches extension with Cavaliers
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dean Wade will be staying in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarnowski, Wade has agreed to a three-year, $18.5 million extension.
Cleveland Cavaliers F Dean Wade has agreed to a three-year, $18.5 million extension, his agents Austin Walton and Adam Papas tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 24, 2022
Wade played in 51 games last year, including 28 starts. He averaged 5.3 points per game and 2.9 rebounds a game.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.