Former Wildcat Dean Wade reaches extension with Cavaliers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dean Wade will be staying in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarnowski, Wade has agreed to a three-year, $18.5 million extension.

Cleveland Cavaliers F Dean Wade has agreed to a three-year, $18.5 million extension, his agents Austin Walton and Adam Papas tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 24, 2022

Wade played in 51 games last year, including 28 starts. He averaged 5.3 points per game and 2.9 rebounds a game.

