Flint Hills Discovery Center opens new exhibit

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Today the Flint Hills Discovery Center (FHDC) opened its latest temporary exhibit, How People Make Things Inspired by the Mister Rogers’ Factory Tours. This exhibit tells the story of how familiar childhood objects are made and how people, ideas, and technology transform raw materials into finished products.

The exhibit places kids in an immersive play factory environment with hands-on activities that involve four basic processes: cut, mold, deform, and assemble. Kids can also dress up like factory workers with real lab coats, safety glasses, hard hats, and more.

How People Make Things makes the STEM concepts relatable to kids by revealing how some of their favorite toys are made and handle real tools as they discover how manufacturing works today.

Guess service employee, DJ Smith-Getchell, said they wanted to make science fun and bring in something new that the kids would enjoy.

How People Make Things is on exhibit from September 24, 2022 through January 8, 2023.

