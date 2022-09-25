Emporia State falls in a close one to No. 14 Pittsburg State

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State football found itself in a defensive battle with No. 14 Pittsburg State at Welch Stadium on Saturday, but ultimately fell 14-13.

The Gorillas started off the scoring, as Chad Dodson Jr. sent Bryce Murphy a 4 yd pass for an early score, 7-0 Pitt State.

The Hornets would respond twice in a row. Braden Gleason found Tyler Kahmann for a 16 yd pass to the endzone, tying things up at 7-7.

Next, Gleason again finds an open man, this time it was Corey Thomas hauling in a 25 yd touchdown pass to give Emporia State the lead. A missed PAT had the Hornets up 13-7 heading into halftime.

Early in the third quarter, the Gorillas ventured back into the endzone, as Caleb Lewis punched in a 1 yd score. Pitt State’s PAT was good, giving them the lead once again.

Emporia State proceeded to drive down the field, but missed a field goal attempt. That would do it for the scoring, as the Gorillas managed to hold onto their lead for a final score of 14-13 Pitt State.

The Hornets will be back in action on Saturday in Topeka against Washburn for the Turnpike Tussle. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m.

