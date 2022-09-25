Colts stun Chiefs, 20-17

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls a play during the first half of an...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ Mast | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WIBW) - Colts Safety Rodney McLeod helped seal a huge win over the Kansas City Chiefs, picking off QB Patrick Mahomes with eight seconds left on the clock, earning their first win, 20-17

That was Mahomes’ first interception of the 2022 season as the Chiefs fall to 2-1 on the year.

The Colts waited until 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter to go ahead for good as Ryan and Woods hooked up for the second time on the day with a 12 yard touchdown.

Indy took the early lead in the first quarter after QB Matt Ryan found rookie Tight end Jelani Woods for a one-yard touchdown.

The Chiefs did answer back just before the end of the first quarter after quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with his favorite target Travis Kelce for a three yard touchdown but the Chiefs missed the PAT.

The Colts took a 10-6 lead after a Chase McLaughlin 43-yard Field Goal but Kansas City would eventually take the lead after a Clyde Edwards-Helaire one-yard rushing touchdown.

The Chiefs did convert the two-point conversion to Kelce which was under review for over three minutes but the call stood making it a 14-10 going to the half.

Mahomes finished the game 20/35 for 262 yards, one touchdown and that costly interception.

The Chiefs now prepare for the Buccaneers on Sunday Night football with kick-off at 7:20 p.m.

