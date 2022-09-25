Cider Days brings fall flavor, vendors to the Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka and the surrounding areas had the opportunity to prepare for fall and Christmas this weekend.

The 41st annual Cider Days was held both inside and outside the Stormont Vail Events Center. It featured a variety of food and drinks from local vendors like caramel apple donuts, freshly squeezed lemonade, and apple cider slushies.

The goal of the event is to get those in attendance excited about fall. With the change in season, also comes a change in temperatures. Over 175 vendors set up at the events center and several of them were clothing businesses to help the community brave the colder months ahead.

Cider Days organizer, Heidi Haney said, “When you look at all the booths, you will see antiques, fall and winter looking clothing, glass blowers making pumpkins, a lot of pumpkin decorations, and lots of jewelry vendors, so there is something for everyone -- even men.”

The event also featured live music and a pie baking contest. Cider Days is a family-owned event.

