Cider Days brings fall flavor, vendors to the Stormont Vail Events Center

Cider Days brings fall excitement to the Stormont Vail Events Center.
Cider Days brings fall excitement to the Stormont Vail Events Center.(Reina Flores)
By Reina Flores
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka and the surrounding areas had the opportunity to prepare for fall and Christmas this weekend.

The 41st annual Cider Days was held both inside and outside the Stormont Vail Events Center. It featured a variety of food and drinks from local vendors like caramel apple donuts, freshly squeezed lemonade, and apple cider slushies.

The goal of the event is to get those in attendance excited about fall. With the change in season, also comes a change in temperatures. Over 175 vendors set up at the events center and several of them were clothing businesses to help the community brave the colder months ahead.

Cider Days organizer, Heidi Haney said, “When you look at all the booths, you will see antiques, fall and winter looking clothing, glass blowers making pumpkins, a lot of pumpkin decorations, and lots of jewelry vendors, so there is something for everyone -- even men.”

The event also featured live music and a pie baking contest. Cider Days is a family-owned event.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant
One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened shortly after midnight
Man shot at South Topeka bar early Friday morning
NW 46th & NW Landon
Silver Lake man identified in fatal accident on NW 46th
FILE Photo: Osage County Sheriff's office responded to a house explosion Saturday, September...
Man in critical condition after home explosion
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks

Latest News

Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people
Generic house fire
Man injured in Osage Co. home explosion identified
Peter Schlamb and his quintet perform at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.
TPAC begins Topeka Jazz Concert series
Peter Schlamb and his quintet perform at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.
TPAC begins Topeka Jazz Concert series