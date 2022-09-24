Saturday night forecast: Quiet and comfortable evening as drought hangs on

Seasonal and dry weather pattern setting up next week
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today was the warmest day we will see in over a week with highs this afternoon in the upper 80s near 90º. Overnight tonight will turn cool with temperatures diving into the upper 50s. Winds become breezy Sunday from the north around 10 to 20 mph gusting to 25 mph at times. The stronger winds will keep our temperatures at the average near 80º. Quiet weather all week long with no signs whatsoever of rain.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Our weather lately has lined up pretty good with the calendar. Fall is here and we are expecting seasonal weather for at least another week. High temperatures Monday through Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s with morning lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. This is the time we can finally enjoy our evenings and mornings outside! We shouldn’t even touch 80º until next weekend and it will be brief as north winds persist.

Although we will feel great this week, we are lacking any rain chances over the next 8-day period. The latest drought monitor has expanded to include portions on Northeast Kansas in a moderate drought and every county in the state is experiencing some level of drought.

Something to be mindful of gong into fall in these dry conditions is wildfires. Vegetation is green right now but will begin transitioning to become dormant soon and as that happens our fire danger will become high to extreme if we continue to remain dry.

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WIBW)

