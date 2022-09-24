Saturday forecast: Briefly warmer and then cooler again

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be warm again with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s under sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west this morning at 5 to 10 mph. The warmer weather is short lived with winds becoming north today and temperatures in the mid 50s overnight. We will be in the mid to upper 70s for the rest of the upcoming week.

Today: Morning fog ending and skies become sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds becoming N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Fall is here and our weather is going according to plan. Temperatures next week will be cooler in the mid to upper 70s each day and temperatures overnight in the upper 40s to low 50s. We are tracing plenty of sun along with the nicer weather. The winds could be a little breezy during this week. North winds will be breezy tomorrow around 10 to 20 mph gusting to 25 mph at times. South winds return Monday and should stay around 10 to 15 mph nearly each day next week.

The bad news about next week is that we are tracking ZERO chances for rain as things stand now. Every county in Kansas is included in a drought with the strongest of the drought being in western Kansas. Closer to home, Northeast Kansas is included in abnormally dry to moderate drought officially. It may seem drier in some areas.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

