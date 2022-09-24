Neosho Community College cuts the ribbon on new career training facility

NEOSHO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas community college held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of a new career training facility.

Neosho Co. Community College cut the ribbon on the Mitchell Career and Technology Center. According to Neosho Co., the new building features state-of-the-art labs and four additional programs for the school:

Aero Structures

Industrial Maintenance Technology

Construction Technology

Welding

The building will also house the southeast office for Kansas Works. Neosho Community College president Dr. Brian Inbody, says that by combining the college with Kansas Works, the two will create workforce hub in the region.

“We hope to see people utilizing Kansas Works, not only for the service they traditionally provide, but also to explore the job training and certificate programs that the MCTC provides,” said Dr. Inbody. “I believe this synergy of the programs of MCTC and Kansas Works will create a hub for careers and workforce creation for the region.”

The center’s $5.3 million price tag was covered completely through grants and donations.

In the fall of 2023, the community college plans to open three new programs: Electrical Technology, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning, and Plumbing. Eight college programs are planned to be housed in the training center.

“When designing our new Career and Technology Center we not only planned extensively to house eight programs but can see the potential to expand this facility in the future,” according to NCCC Vice President for Operations, Kerry Ranabargar. “There is room to add many more programs as needed.”

The new center was named after Mike and CeCe Mitchell, who donated the biggest private gift for the facility.

“NCCC is very thankful to Mike and CeCe for their generous donation to the center,” said Inbody. “Their gift was a catalyst for grant matching funds and set off a surge of other private gifts and grants that made the facility possible. I am grateful for all of those who have donated to the MCTC. It will be an asset of the community for years to come and help people, help themselves earn a great job.”

The ribbon cutting also included a tour of the center and a reception for guests.

The facility address is 4101 S Ross Lane.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.