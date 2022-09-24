Manhattan Biosolids Management recognized as Program of the Year

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan’s Biosolids Management Program was recognized as the Biosolids Program of the Year in Kansas for 2022 on Friday.

The program was honored during the Kansas Water Environment Association’s (KWEA) and Kansas American Water Works Association’s (KSAWWA) 13th annual Joint Water and Wastewater Conference, which took place August 30th - September 1st in Topeka.

This is the second consecutive year that Manhattan’s Biosolids Management Program has won the award. Overall, the program has received the Kansas Biosolids Management Award of the Year in five out of the last 12 years, in 2010, 2011, 2015, 2021, and 2022.

“This award could not have been accomplished without the support of the elected City Commissioners and the City Manager’s Office for their tough decision to purchase the needed land resources for the City’s Biosolids Management Program despite the difficult budget challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Environmental Compliance Manager Abdu Durar.

Officials said Manhattan’s Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) was selected for the 2022 KWEA Biosolids Award in part because:

The Biosolids Management Program has achieved full compliance with all provisions of 40 C.F.R. Part 503 sludge regulations for the last 24 consecutive years, from 1998 through 2021.

The program has also increased the amount of land available for biosolids application from 120 acres in 1995 to 600 acres in 2022.

The City of Manhattan developed a Sludge Management Plan that was approved later by the Kansas Department of Health of Environment (KDHE).

