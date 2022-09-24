KU football stays undefeated, beats Duke 35-27 to move to 4-0

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football is now 4-0 for the first time in over a decade.

In the first sellout at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium since 2009, the Jayhawks beat Duke 35-27 on Saturday.

Duke hung around throughout the whole day and had a chance to tie the game at 35 with less than two minutes left in the game, but couldn’t convert a 4th & 7 at the KU 31 yard line.

Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels continued to shine as the centerpiece of a potent KU offense that entered Saturday as a top-10 unit in the country, averaging 51 points per game. He was dynamic in every facet of the game, picking apart the Blue Devils defense in the air and on the ground. Daniels accounted for all five of the Jayhawks touchdowns, finishing with over 300 passing yards, four passing touchdowns. He added another 83 rushing yards plus a rushing touchdown.

Daniels was sacked for the first time all season late in the third quarter and he also went in to the fourth quarter with more touchdown passes (four) than incompletions (three).

Running back Devin Neal left the game in the second quarter after he landed awkwardly on his shoulder while recovering a fumble, but he returned to the field in the third quarter. Backup running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. came in the game to replace Neal immediately delivered. He broke tackle after tackle on the way to a 73-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.

Lance Leipold’s squad is now 4-0 with a 1-0 mark in Big 12 Conference play. The Jayhawks get to stay in Lawrence for the next two weeks, beginning with their conference home opener against Iowa State next Saturday at 2:30.

