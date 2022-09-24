Goodyear employee dies at Topeka tire plant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Goodyear associate passed away at the Topeka tire plant on Saturday morning, according to officials.

In a statement released to 13NEWS on Saturday afternoon, Barbara Hatala, a spokesperson for Goodyear, said, “We deeply regret that an associate passed away this morning at the Goodyear-Topeka plant. Our thoughts are with our co-worker and his family and colleagues. At Goodyear, the safety of our associates is always our first priority. We are conducting an internal investigation and will fully cooperate with outside authorities. We are unable to share further information for privacy reasons.”

The investigation is still ongoing. 13NEWS reached out to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office for on Saturday, but it said it had no comment at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

