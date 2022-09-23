Washburn Rural boys soccer shuts out Manhattan

Washburn Rural's Easton Bradstreet screaming after scoring a goal against Manhattan
Washburn Rural's Easton Bradstreet screaming after scoring a goal against Manhattan(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junior Blues continue to win in the 2022 season, taking down the Indians Thursday night, 4-0.

Eastern Bradstreet scored two goals in a 30 second span late in the first half and that’s all the team needed.

Devon Rutschmann and Aaron Tinajero also scored for Washburn Rural.

The Junior Blues play Naperville North Sept. 29th in the first round of the Great River Classic in Burlington, Iowa.

