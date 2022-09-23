Two Topeka high schools wrap up homecoming week with parades

Seaman High School held their homecoming parade Friday afternoon through Garfield Park.
Seaman High School held their homecoming parade Friday afternoon through Garfield Park.(WIBW)
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s homecoming week for two area schools and Friday was filled with parades to celebrate.

Seaman High School was the first stop on the route with their homecoming parade going through Garfield Park on Friday afternoon. Students part of each club, team, and organization at the school participated in the event.

The Vikings will kickoff their homecoming game at 7:00 p.m. against the Lansing Lions.

Topeka High also celebrated their homecoming week with a parade through the streets on Friday.

The Trojans will take on Emporia High School Friday night at Hummer Sports Park.

13NEWS will have the highlights of Topeka High and Seaman’s homecoming games in addition to many other local high school football scores and results during Kansas Prep Zone on Friday night.

