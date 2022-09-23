Traffic nightmare: Giant tomato spill causes several crashes on highway

Three people were injured after a truck spilled hundreds of tomatoes on a California highway. (Source: KOVR)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) - A tractor-trailer spill had a California highway looking like the start of a pizza party.

Hundreds of crushed tomatoes spilled on Interstate 80 in Vacaville, California, and caused several collisions on Monday.

Officials said the truck driver lost control and hit another car before slamming into the center median.

Tomatoes covered the highway after the crash, which caused a serious road hazard.

Authorities said a car got stuck in the spill, leading to a chain reaction of crashes involving four vehicles.

The California Highway Patrol said a person suffered significant injuries in the incident and two others suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas Department of Corrections said Cody James Torbol, 29, an inmate of the El Dorado...
Man in prison for Riley Co. child sex crimes dies behind bars
Shanwee Co. Dept. of Corrections booking photo of Julie Anne Wise, taken 11/14/21.
One in custody after attempt to outrun deputies lands stolen SUV in creek
Rajhgerio Smith
One arrested after overnight shooting at south Topeka mobile home park
Emergency responders were on the scene of a shooting around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600...
Man shot Wednesday morning at central Topeka apartment building
Three killed in two-vehicle crash near Abilene

Latest News

Officers justified in fatal June 29th shooting at Topeka Amtrak Station
Officers justified in fatal June 29th shooting at Topeka Amtrak Station
Influenza is expected to make a comeback this season.
Flu expected to make comeback this season as pandemic precautions end
The international manhunt for Leonard Glenn Francis ended with his arrest by Venezuelan...
Officials: Navy bribery case fugitive tried to get to Russia
Three people were injured after a truck spilled hundreds of tomatoes on a California highway....
Tomatos spilled onto California highway