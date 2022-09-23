Topeka man arrested for soliciting minor online

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing charges for improper communication with a juvenile online.

According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Terry Ray Hansard, 71, of Topeka was arrested Thursday, Sept. 22. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail at 5:20 p.m. for electronic solicitation of a child and sexual exploitation of a child.

The investigation was handled by the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office. No other information has been released.

