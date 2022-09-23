Topeka holding community contest to name snowplow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s Street Division is launching its first ever contest to decide what to name a 72,000 pound snowplow.

The contest is now open and available to the public and will be until Friday, October 7th at 5:00 p.m.

The City said the rules for the contest are as follows:

One entry per person

Entries must be 15 characters or less, including spaces between words

Once the contest ends, a three-member panel from the City’s Street Division will go through all the submissions and choose their favorite entry. The author’s name and the winning entry will be announced on the City’s social media accounts and then announced via traditional media in mid-October.

The snowplow’s new name will be mounted on a metal sign and attached to the unit.

