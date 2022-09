TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High varsity boys soccer couldn’t get anything going offensively on Thursday night, falling to Emporia 1-0 in overtime at Hummer Sports Park.

The lone goal of the game came with 1:25 left in overtime, when Jefry Linares found the back of the net.

The Trojans will next host Lansing on Monday at 6:00 p.m.

