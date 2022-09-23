Silver Lake man identified in fatal North Topeka accident

NW 46th & NW Landon
NW 46th & NW Landon(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a single vehicle accident last weekend in northern Shawnee Co.

Officials say Dale A. Kruger, 34, of Silver Lake, was the driver of a 2015 Ford Tarus that crashed near NW 46th St. and NW Landon Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the scene around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 and found Kruger’s vehicle on fire in the ditch. They say Kruger was driving west on NW 46th when, for an unknown reason, he drove off into the ditch.

Kruger was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to his obituary, Dale was married and leaves behind a one-year-old daughter.

Memorial contributions will go to support a scholarship fund for Silver Lake students, and for his daughter’s future. Those can be sent to PO Box 346, Silver Lake, KS, 66539.

