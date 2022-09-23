Overnight bar shooting

One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened shortly after midnight(Eric Ives)
By Lexi Letterman
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:17 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A shooting took place at 45th Street, a bar located near 45th st. and Topeka Blvd.

Watch Commander, lieutenant Joe Perry, said that Topeka Police responded after midnight Friday Sept. 23. One man was taken to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries.

Nobody had been taken into custody as of 2 a.m. and the investigation is on-going.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Topeka Police.

