Nancy Perry Day of Caring continues to impact many organizations across Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday morning the Topeka community kicked off a day that has now become a tradition.

The United Way of Greater Topeka (UWGT) held its annual Nancy Perry Day of Caring on Sept. 23, 2022. The event began with a breakfast ceremony and volunteer awards in the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden at the Topeka Zoo.

This year’s theme, Connecting Community, was a very fitting one as over 800 community members signed-up to participate in providing a helping hand to the community.

Nancy Perry was overwhelmed with emotions seeing the community support.

“This is such special day,” said Perry. “What an honor to have something like this named after you. But you know I just love my time at United Way, I love this community.”

Many of the volunteers worked on different projects around the city, providing their services with, hanging lights at the Topeka Zoo, packaging meals for harvesters and clean-up and beautification at the Topeka Civic Theatre.

Topeka resident Adrian Rebels said he was happy to give back to a city that he calls home.

“I’m a part of this community,” said Rebels. “I’ve been living here all of my life. Topeka is a great place to live and raise your kids. Me giving back my time, it makes this community better.”

The United Way of Greater Topeka will be joining forces with the United Way of Douglas County and become the United Way of Kaw Valley. The change is set to take in the beginning of 2023. Although UWGT is merging with Douglas County, Perry said that Nancy Perry Day of Caring will still continue in the area for many years to come.

