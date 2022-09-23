Last-standing Topeka YMCA building on the market

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The last-standing YMCA facility in Topeka is for sale.

The commercial real estate website Crexi posted a listing for the Southwest Topeka Y’s 38,325 sq. ft. facility with an asking price of $2.75 million.

According to Crexi, the building at 3635 SW Chelsea Dr. opened in 2001 and was renovated in 2016. The facility features private offices, a reception area, a full-size basketball court, a swimming pool with a water slide, a hot tub, playroom, walking/jogging track with a weight room and a separate spin room.

In addition to the southwest Topeka location, the YMCA had a north Topeka location at 1936 NW Tyler St., and a downtown branch at 421 SW Van Buren St. However, the north Topeka and downtown locations were sold to GreatLife in 2018.

13 News reached out to Topeka YMCA President/CEO Glenn Haley. He said he was out of town this week and unavailable, but could provide a response next week.

