Jury finds Kansas City man guilty in 2021 triple shooting that left 2 dead

Dmarius Bozeman was convicted of one count of second-degree murder, three counts of...
Dmarius Bozeman was convicted of one count of second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree child endangerment and four counts of armed criminal action.(KCPD)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- A man has been convicted of murder and multiple other felonies stemming from a 2021 triple shooting.

Dmarius Bozeman was charged with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree child endangerment and four counts of armed criminal action. Online court records indicate he was found guilty on all charges.

The Kansas City Police Department stated that on Feb. 17, 2021, a 12-year-old, 15-year-old and 16-year-old were inside a Pennway Terraces townhome when shots were fired about 2 p.m.

When first responders arrived at the townhome, they found 35-year-old Khasheme Strother and 19-year-old Raymon Hill dead from gunshot wounds.

Bozeman, who had a gunshot wound to his leg, was taken to the hospital. According to 911 audio recordings, Bozeman claimed he shot Hill in self-defense. He said he accidentally shot Strother, whom he referred to as his girlfriend, in the chest.

Investigators interviewed the juveniles who were inside the townhome, and they relayed to police they had gone downstairs to check on Strother and saw Bozeman on top of her in the laundry room. She was telling him to get off her and let go.

The juveniles said they tried to help her due to past violent incidents.

According to court records, the teens told investigators Bozeman told them he would “fight” or “kill all of them.” They all began to physically fight. The fight ended briefly when Bozeman said he was leaving. Then, the juveniles said they heard gunshots and saw Strother was shot. They then heard a second round of gunshots and saw Hill was shot.

Court records did not state when a sentencing hearing would be scheduled.

For more crime stories, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened shortly after midnight
Man shot at South Topeka bar
An Amtrak train lies derailed after the train hit a truck at a crossing, Monday, June 27, 2022,...
BNSF sues deadly Amtrak crash victims, says they checked boxes in order to buy tickets
Jeffery Pierce was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday.
Former Seaman High School teacher sentenced to 30 years for child sex crimes
NW 46th & NW Landon
Silver Lake man identified in fatal accident on NW 46th
Topeka Police
TPD finds 16-year-old accidental gunshot victim

Latest News

No injuries were reported after an ambulance hydroplaned off the highway and flipped onto its...
Ambulance hydroplanes off highway, flips onto its side in Junction City
Beautiful evening for High School Football
Beautiful evening for High School Football
Stephen Davis, president and chief executive officer of Harvesters the Community Food Network,...
Harvesters officials said move to Lawrence came after unsuccessful bid to find warehouse in Topeka
Seaman High School held their homecoming parade Friday afternoon through Garfield Park.
Two Topeka high schools wrap up homecoming week with parades