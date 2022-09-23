Jupiter will be closest to Earth on Monday

Skygazers can get a closer than usual look at Jupiter Monday night.
Skygazers can get a closer than usual look at Jupiter Monday night.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There will be something special to see in the sky Monday night for astronomers, both professional and amateur.

Jupiter will be closer to Earth than usual on September 26.

According to NASA, this will be the nearest the largest planet in the solar system has been to Earth in nearly six decades.

Scientists say Jupiter will appear bigger and brighter because it will “only” be 367 million miles away.

That’s almost half the distance the planet is from the Earth at its farthest.

Experts say the best place to get a view of Jupiter on Monday will be a highly elevated spot in a dark and dry area.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened shortly after midnight
Man shot at South Topeka bar
An Amtrak train lies derailed after the train hit a truck at a crossing, Monday, June 27, 2022,...
BNSF sues deadly Amtrak crash victims, says they checked boxes in order to buy tickets
Jeffery Pierce was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday.
Former Seaman High School teacher sentenced to 30 years for child sex crimes
NW 46th & NW Landon
Silver Lake man identified in fatal accident on NW 46th
Topeka Police
TPD finds 16-year-old accidental gunshot victim

Latest News

Nancy Perry Day of Caring
Hundreds of volunteers turn out across Topeka for Nancy Perry Day of Caring
Alex Jones stands outside the courtroom in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Wednesday. The conspiracy...
Jury sent home; Alex Jones testimony to continue next week
Pinellas County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Hartwick was killed Thursday in a construction site...
Worker on front end loader hits, kills Florida deputy
FILE - This undated photograph provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate...
Alabama halts execution because of time, IV access concerns
Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a media briefing at...
Pentagon lays out new food, housing programs for troops